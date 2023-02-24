KyleneScott.tif

He was well over 6 feet tall. Strong jawline and massive “farmer” hands. The other was young, slender and eager. Both farmers. The moment I heard their voices crack during their sessions I lifted my eyes from my notebook where I was scribbling notes and looked to the stage.

My eyes went to theirs and instantly I could sympathize. One was discussing how change had to happen on his farm and the drought was really pushing their limits. The other was obviously missing his family and very appreciative for those back at home doing the work while he was on the road speaking and working on behalf of association membership.

