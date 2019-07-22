After the loss of both Mom and Dad, who were both very lucky and got to live to be 91 and 94 years old, we four kids are going through their stuff and dividing it.
Too many times families fall apart over their inheritance, which is a hideous shame for a couple to work all their life and have their kids hate each other for life and often over the smallest item. We are very fortunate at this point and I’m quite certain it will stay that way that we all get along well. Do we have different opinions? Yes. The one thing that I think helped us to get along is we were raised in church and a Christian home.
The second thing is Mom and Dad tried to be fair and not show favoritism even to the extent of the one gal I dated for two years that for Christmas they bought her the same jewelry that they bought my sisters. And also one thing I appreciated was never once did I see them favor my three siblings’ kids who were their blood relatives over mine who were adopted.
One thing that I have heard several couples doing their estate saying if anyone protests he or she will receive one dollar. In my estate dividing or otherwise try to look at it from the one’s one perspective. I am getting ready to do my will and the start of it will say just be happy for what you get and the only reason there is anything to divide is because God has been better to us than he should have. Jealously is a huge word. And it destroys a lot of things. And the biggest person is the one to say to someone they are sorry when they believe in their own heart that they were not in the wrong.
Have a game plan before you start dividing and normally it is better if only siblings are there and not their spouses or kids.
We are putting things in four piles then agree it is even and then taking turns picking. If there is already hatred or friction in your family go to the other and say let’s put the past behind us and get along from this day forward. There is nothing my mom or dad had that is worth us hating each other over.
I was talking to a friend who I don’t really think has ever gone to church. He said, “Well, what do you do in church for that long?” I said, “Well, as a kid in Sunday school we would sing a song about how he loves us.” And he said, “Well, who is Howie?”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
