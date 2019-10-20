With just weeks to go before year’s end, it’s a good time to give your farm or ranch a financial check-up.
Below, I have listed 16 ways you can track the progress of your business as 2019 winds down.
As a CPA, I hope you address every one of them. But even completing only one or two will provide a clearer picture for the year. More importantly, you might detect issues that can prevent small problems from escalating into big ones. You could spot opportunities to save or make money. You might even spot ways to minimize your tax obligations.
1. Know your numbers. Make sure your accounting records are in line. Confirm that your loans agree with your bank balances. Do your year-to-date revenues and expenses line up with your budget? What changed and why?
2. Gather all documents for the fixed-asset purchases you’ve made this year. Send them to your accountant to update your depreciation schedule.
3. Reconcile all your bank accounts. Know what your balances are on operating or vendor loans. Is there enough to pay expenses for the rest of the year?
4. Review your grain-sales contracts. See if you can defer any payments to next year.
5. Identify what kind of crop insurance you have. Check whether there’s opportunity to defer any proceeds.
6. Assess your inventory and review all costs associated with it. Be aware that feed costs are tax-deductible.
7. Examine your crop results. Did yields meet your expectations? It’s a good time to communicate with your agronomist about what worked and what didn’t.
8. Plan out machinery and equipment repairs so they’re completed before planting rolls around next spring.
9. If you sold cattle, be able to identify which were breeder stock, feed stock and raised stock sales.
10. Review any rental or lease agreements. There may be opportunity for positive gains. If you have a landlord or crop-share arrangement, make sure you have the information you need to split expenses or to pay your share of revenues.
11. Talk with your accountant about any opportunities for new lending relationships.
12. Go over your employee benefits package, including any potential bonuses and 401(k) contributions. This will be especially helpful in preparing you for employee performance reviews.
13. Set up a 2020 strategic planning meeting with your board of directors and trusted advisors. Once you’ve developed a plan, relay it to your key managers to help you execute it.
14. Re-evaluate your risk management plan for 2019. Will it stay the same or change for the coming year?
15. Begin developing a full farm budget for 2020. Provide details for each crop. Include all expenses. Don’t leave out an expense just because you think it’s a personal item. Including those costs will ensure a way can be found to pay for them.
16. Communicate your plans and budgets to your tax advisor. The more he or she knows, the better they can help you with tax-planning advice.
Taking these steps will help you decide how to proceed for 2020. Leaving them to the last minute will likely result in a few frustrating, crunched days of catching up. Avoid that by acting now.
Editor’s note: Maxson Irsik, a certified public accountant, advises owners of professionally managed agribusinesses and family-owned ranches on ways to achieve their goals. Whether an owner’s goal is to expand and grow the business, discover and leverage core competencies, or protect the current owners’ legacy through careful structuring and estate planning, Max applies his experience working on and running his own family’s farm to find innovative ways to make it a reality. Contact him at max.irsik@kcoe.com.
