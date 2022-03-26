Our wheat looks sick with lots of brown spots, but some did green up a little with that two-tenths of rain a week ago.
Most farmers are saying, “Do you think that it will come back with all those dead looking spots?” But wheat is very hardy or it wouldn’t survive in our country anyway. Luckily, starting this past Monday night our area mostly received an inch of moisture with the exception of Buffalo and they received an inch and a half.
Now I know several of those Buffalo guys and I don’t really think they are living better than we are. But whatever the case I want to publicly thank God for the moisture. Our survival depends a lot on rain as most of us already had a lot invested in this wheat crop. Planting, farming, fertilizing, interest and stress of most wives saying to their husbands—“Why do you farm?”
Never be too proud or forgetful to tell God thank you. My four boys learned very quick that they better learn those words. If I peeled an apple for them or anything they had two seconds as I was handing it to them to say thank you. If they didn’t, I wouldn’t let them have it. I know one time one of the boys bucked up and wasn’t going to say thank you and I said, “I will throw it away if you are too proud to say thank you.”
Killing cows and bulls are still bringing a very good price this past week. It’s a great time to cull any wild cows or big fleshy ones. If that big fleshy cow has a 300-pound calf you can trade that pair for a nice young one. And there is not many times that you can do that.
Several ranchers have been hurt by gentle bulls. Another friend of mine got his ribs broke trying to load a very gentle bull that turned and nailed him to the fence.
My wife said, “Our neighbors are so much in love. He kisses her, strokes her hair and hugs her. Why don’t you do that?” I said, “Because I don’t know her that well yet.”
I noticed when I was 16 years old the radio was playing my song. Then at 21 years old the bar was playing my song. And now I notice the grocery store is playing my song.
If they closed grocery stores and I have to hunt for food I don’t even know here Little Debbie lives.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
