I think the timing is the best it has ever been for cattlemen to realize that we are sunk if we do not do something very soon.
One group put figures out that the week after the Holcomb, Kansas, packing house burned and they put $15 on Choice beef that the packer and retailer margin of profit was over $700 per head and that may have just been packer profit. That was after they bought our fat cattle $5 per hundredweight lower with beef a lot higher. This should be the same as price gouging after a disaster when certain companies raise prices all for taking advantage.
In my opinion you have two choices—cattlemen can sit on their rear and make believe that all you can do is try or you can join in and raise enough heck that maybe get a change. I was talking to a fellow cattleman that made a lot of sense. Someone needs to get some of these big grocery chains to go in with some others plus cattlemen to start an investment in a packinghouse. He said, “Don’t let the grocery chains have enough percentage it is completely controlled by them but enough they would have a vested interest to support it.”
If enough of you cattlemen agree let’s do something about it for a better tomorrow in the cattle business. Then perhaps others like myself won’t be tempted to go buy a nightclub or some other business my mom wouldn’t have liked.
I think we should all spend more time doing nice things for other people. One man in the community made homemade ice cream for my dad his last few years just to be nice and they knew he had gotten thinner.
Two other guys, and one of them was ornery as heck, when he was younger came to Dad’s and re-did his water well at his house. My older sister makes food for me and my boys and has for years. Be nice to other people or else don’t ask me to do your eulogy when you die or I’ll tell it like it was!
A lady was walking down the street. She was 100 years old. She had a brand new hat on and the wind was blowing so she was holding on to her hat. Just then a burst of wind came up and blew her dress way above her head. A young boy walked by and said, “Ma’am, if I was you I would hold onto your dress instead of your hat. The wind just blew your dress over your head.”
She said, “Sonny, let me tell you everything down there is 100 years old but this is a brand new hat.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
