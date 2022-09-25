Trent Loos

A week ago I wrote about attending the SLC Veggie Fest and debating someone from the animal rights community about the importance of not just animal consumption but how animals help the planet. For that reason, I have been revisiting some of the very concepts that brought me to the dance some 22 years ago.

The concept of animal rights, in my opinion, is all about advocates charging down a path toward legally granting all animals personhood, or essentially citizenship equal to that of you and me.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.