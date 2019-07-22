I had a wonderful discussion with Sara Place of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on Rural Route Radio about true beef sustainability and it has taken me down some research paths that we have not spent enough time examining.
I shared with Sara that we should jump at the opportunity to have the value of the cow challenged as it will provide us with the best platform ever to truly explain how important the cow is, not just to human health but to planet health.
As seems to be the case regularly, we have allowed a few squeaky wheels to be the noise that is heard most often. The whole world is now questioning the cow and how she may be depleting global resources. Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is that the more cattle we have, the healthier the planet will be.
So come with me as we investigate the numbers and how they have been incorrectly used against us. The most frequently referenced source is the flawed 2008 report by the United Nations called “Livestock’s Long Shadow” at http://www.fao.org/3/a0701e/a0701e.pdf that cites the dangers of cattle. Even though parts of it have now been retracted or changed, it is still used as fodder for their weak arguments. Let’s go straight to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization at http://www.fao.org/3/ar591e/ar591e.pdf and see exactly what it now says:
“Livestock is the world’s largest user of land resources, with grazing land and cropland dedicated to the production of feed representing almost 80% of all agricultural land. Feed crops are grown in one-third of total cropland, while the total land area occupied by pasture is equivalent to 26% of the ice-free terrestrial surface.”
So folks read that and say, “Wow! Cattle use all the food-growing regions.” Nope. You see, if it were not for the cow that 80% of the acres would be growing nothing at all. As 70% of the land mass is only capable of growing cellulose material, without a ruminant to harvest it, this land mass would not be a part of global food production.
Now back to the FAO website at http://www.fao.org/ag/againfo/home/en/news_archive/2017_More_Fuel_for_the_Food_Feed.html:
“The livestock sector is crucial to society achieving its environmental, social and economic and health objectives. Livestock sector growth contributes to poverty reduction and development. This study determines that 86% of livestock feed is not suitable for human consumption. If not consumed by livestock, crop residues and by-products could quickly become an environmental burden as the human population grows and consumes more and more processed food. Animals also consume food that could potentially be eaten by people. Grains account for 13% of the global livestock dry matter intake. Some previous studies, often cited, put the consumption of grain needed to raise 1 kilogram of beef between 6 kilograms and 20 kilograms. Contrary to these high estimates, this study found that an average of only 3 kilograms of cereals are needed to produce 1 kilograms of meat at global level. It also shows important differences between production systems and species. For example, because they rely on grazing and forages, cattle need only 0.6 kilogram of protein from edible feed to produce 1 kilogram of protein in milk and meat, which is of higher nutritional quality. Cattle thus contribute directly to global food security.”
Wow, that cow! The current U.N. FAO statement clearly states the value of cattle and was listed as a clarification to the earlier false statements such as the claim that the bulk of the grain produced worldwide (46%) goes to feed livestock.
We need to be better at explaining how important the cow is to planet health. I am not opposed to alternative protein sources if that is what consumers want to buy but I think when they see the entire picture, they will understand how important the life of the animal is to not only human but planet health. Grazing cattle are essential for fire prevention, soil aeration, seed distribution and nitrogen enhancement.
The FAO clarification really came close to explaining how valuable the cow is in terms of efficient food protein production at 0.6 kilogram in and 1 kilogram out. We need to take that to the next level because cows are amazing protein producers and the protein they produce is second to none in nutrient density. In addition to protein, beef provides zinc, iron, unsaturated fats and a multitude of vitamins. When you look at a 3-ounce serving of beef, there is no other food substance on the planet that offers more essential nutrients. Now that is something we really need to beller about. Just like the cows and calves at weaning, it’s time for us to make some noise.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
