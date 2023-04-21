What if I told you Vince Lombardi was a farmer? In a different uniform, I bet he would relate to most producers. He did not raise wheat or manage a cattle program, but he did cultivate character and inspire people to be the best with what they have. He had 1.32 acres, a football field, and a conviction to chase perfection in the hope of catching excellence. In our universe, championships are won with profitability per acre, efficiency and rate of gain. It is your time to call the play and your time that will prepare you to win.
In pursuit of profitability, our time is the commodity with the highest cash bid. It is a continuous game of prioritization, sacrifice and balance. Whether that is vaccinations, putting hay down, planting rotations, weaning calves, ration mixes, or capturing the harvest window, we could all use a “TV timeout.” Not to mention those non-work items too. Experience reminds you that consuming crucial time with nonwork usually means it gets squeezed from somewhere else. So you sacrifice and your free time is cannibalized again. Day after day. Leisure transforms to moments and like the day it becomes shorter and shorter. If only our time had a balance sheet, or a tax ledger. Is it the choices we make, preparation or procrastination that stretch the time bank, or could we simply blame the increasing number of options the world has graciously offered. Whether it is “Lombardi time” or daylight savings, the hours of opportunity remain. It is 24-hours each sunup and sundown. Our time is a premium and is why it is such a gift when we share it with those we care about.
