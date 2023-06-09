A lot of texts on phones end up using abbreviations and often are two or three letters.
Most of those start with kids or the younger generation, or at least I assume, and then we, the older generation, are left trying to figure out what do they mean? The other day I got a text from the employer of my third son. And luckily the man asked for my son’s phone number and said he wanted to tell Mark he is doing a good job. He is working at a small meat processing plant. So I texted both of my sisters sharing the good news. My older sister said, “Well I hope so, cause a few days ago he texted me and said GM.” I laughed and laughed cause that means good morning. I'm not sure what words my sister had thought that GM might have meant.
Already at the cafe this morning there was a man saying, “Well I need to go down south 60 miles to work” and with a sarcastic voice adding, “if it hasn’t rained too much.” So, yes, I sarcastically said back, “Yeah, this danged old rain.” Luckily it wasn’t a farmer or rancher that said that. He works in the oilfield but I assume he likes to eat.
I do see some wheat fields that were laid down to bale for hay. A lot of that was because it wasn't good enough to cut for grain. And quite a few fields were too thin to even cut for hay. It’s nice to get at least some hay back in the country.
Every week for quite some time we have advanced our cattle market on the futures and also at the cattle sales, and every week I thought we surely won't go any higher but every week we do. Anytime it is going up, you always have people that love to tell you how high it is going and anytime it is going down there are always people that love to tell you low it might get. But keep in mind they probably don’t have any better idea than I do and that is scary.
What is a man’s idea of helping with the housework? He is doing all he can by lifting his legs so she can vacuum. What do they expect?
I saw a picture of an ole cowboy riding his horse. He said have more than you show and speak less than you know. That is pretty good advice.
After birth how long does it take for the eyes to open? On a cow it is immediate. On a goat it takes two hours. And on a cat it takes six days to open. And on a dog it takes 10 days. And on a human their eyes are finally open after marriage.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.