Jerry Nine

A lot of texts on phones end up using abbreviations and often are two or three letters.

Most of those start with kids or the younger generation, or at least I assume, and then we, the older generation, are left trying to figure out what do they mean? The other day I got a text from the employer of my third son. And luckily the man asked for my son’s phone number and said he wanted to tell Mark he is doing a good job. He is working at a small meat processing plant. So I texted both of my sisters sharing the good news. My older sister said, “Well I hope so, cause a few days ago he texted me and said GM.” I laughed and laughed cause that means good morning. I'm not sure what words my sister had thought that GM might have meant.

