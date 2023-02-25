Jerry Nine

We are dry and, yes, we need a rain. The triticale I have planted looks like it was planted two weeks ago.

It’s an unusual drought. Normally in a drought cattle are going cheap. But with this drought covering several states there were a lot of cows culled that went to slaughter. Most ranchers did not have much hay.

