Trent Loos

Recently I attended the 2023 Horseman’s Benevolent and Protective Association convention in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the primary topic of discussion is how to comply with the Horse Integrity and Safety Act. In fact, the universal discussion revolves around whether or not the horse race tracks should try to comply or simply tell the feds to stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.

I shared with these horse racing enthusiasts that the HISA talks about addressing the welfare of the horse when, in my opinion, the act is simply about eliminating the small and mid-sized tracks around the nation.

