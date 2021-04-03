Most of what I have on my mind today has been shared with you before throughout the years, I sense, though, that you will read it today with much more of an open mind.
In the next 30 days, we will be running hard throughout the Great Plains to educate and empower property rights enthusiasts about how to deal with an overbearing, heavy-handed government. I don’t care if you want to call it 30 x 30, Net Carbon Zero, a Heritage Area, or an American Prairie Reserve, it is designed to chase you and me off our own property. Buffalo Commons never died; it simply reinvented itself to incrementally accomplish the original goal.
First, some history. On July 14, 1933, the Nazi Party was formally declared to be the only political party in Germany.
Let's dive into the issues. Hitler and the National Socialist Party tried hard to convince folks that animals needed legal protection. In 1933, the Nazis passed laws regulating the slaughter of animals. Hermann Goring announced an end to the “unbearable torture and suffering in animal experiments” and it was said that anyone who treated animals as “inanimate property” would be sent to a concentration camp.
Among other things, the law forbade any unnecessary harm to animals, banned the inhumane treatment of animals in the production of movies, and outlawed the use of dogs in hunting. Cutting the tails and ears of dogs without anesthesia was also banned, and livestock were supposed to be killed humanely.
The Reich Nature Protection Act was passed, which placed several native species on a protection list including the wolf and Eurasian lynx. He also spoke of the “petrochemical” world of control of food and promoted farming without technology but rather hand labor. He designated areas as “critical” for green growth and put protections in place from man.
I think this summary from “Accuracy in Media” summarizes it best.
Historians have either overlooked or forgotten that sweeping Nazi environmental laws, all signed by Hitler and considered to be his pet projects, preceded the racially charged Nuremberg Laws, reflecting the fact that Nazi racism was rooted in ecology. By the summer of 1935, right before the Nuremberg laws were set up, Nazi Germany was by far the greenest regime on the planet. The Animal Protection laws were followed up by a strong hunting law for Hermann Goring in 1934. In 1935, Hitler also signed the Reich Nature Protection Act, the high water mark for Nazi environmentalism. Here is seen the birth of environmental permits, environmental impact statements and environmental totalitarianism.
I could go on and on about the movements started by the National Socialist Party and how they were promoted as an attempt to make the country “green.” True historians are now reporting that a government that gives legal protection to dogs, rats, wolves and cattle while systematically rounding up millions of human beings for slaughter is not compassionate about anything but power.
If you have not been paying attention, I will point out that the exact same approach is taking place in your state right now. Try to find an elephant in a zoo. We allowed legislation to be introduced in 2021 that would prohibit the exhibition of any type of animals, not just elephants. Ask western ranchers what protected wolves are doing to their livestock and dogs.
The only true green approach to the future of planet health lies in humans with property rights driving the decision-making process, determining what is best for the land and their family. No easement spew or Heritage Area designation is going to continue the environmental progress that has been made by the men that own and respect the land. We can implement all of the endangered species laws we want to, just like Hitler did, but the bald eagle thrives today because of landowners that provide habitat, not government bureaucrats.
In the next month I will be a part of meetings hosted by the American Stewards of Liberty that are designed to empower folks. I hope to see you somewhere along that truly green trail.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
