This very day, as I am writing this the morning before Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States, my Across the Pond co-host Andrew Henderson said something huge. "I was reading and looking for what I wanted the message to be."
Boy, isn’t that the way of the world today. In fact I have no doubt that it is simply human nature and it has been that way because only in today’s world where we have instant access to loads of information but mostly we seek the message we want the outcome to be.
Along those lines, I have always been irritated at news channels that bring you a speech, anybody’s speech by the way. They never just air the speech and then say, “Well, that is what they have said. Thanks for tuning in and we hope you think about what this means to you.” Instead they have to give you a talking heads assessment of the words. Since when did we not have the liberty to decide for ourselves what that speech means. Well, we still do when we turn off the talking heads. Although you know that most stay tuned and listen to someone else’s interpretation of what works for them. Why?
So many global leaders in 2020 and beyond have latched onto the phrase “Build Back Better.” In fact, you can now find several news articles actually dissecting exactly what this means. The general assessment of these thought controllers is we have built a really screwed up world and we need to fix it. Ironically, our opportunity for quality of life has never been better.
I want to go back to a recent conversation with Kip Tom. Kip is a farmer from Indiana who, under the Trump administration, has been the U.S. ambassador to The World Food Programme as part of U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Ambassador Tom was quick to point out that the world food system has not failed but in fact feeds people unlike at any time before this. In 1920, the global population was 2 billion people. Of those 2 billion people, 80% were considered to be hungry or living in poverty. Today the global population is 7.6 billion and less than 10% live in poverty or are hungry.
Yes, we have been told we have a global health pandemic on our hands. However, the data does not support what the media and these global elites want us to believe. The total deaths in the U.S. annually is roughly 3 million and 2020 was no different. There are proven treatments, for example hyperbaric chambers, that have been proven to be effective in controlling viruses including COVID-19 but your leaders and medical community refuse to acknowledge their effectiveness.
For the past 20 years we have been shouting from every rooftop possible that folks should not take their food system for granted. Well, my friends in farming, our time has come. I think the soil has been prepared for a great planting season. I think that those of us who get their hands dirty converting the God-given natural resources into the essentials of life have a small window in which to get the work done. Never before in my lifetime have so many people from other walks of life been asking real questions about food production. No matter what happens within hours of me penning this piece, there will be a real opportunity to inform citizens hungry for factual information in 2021 like never before. But trust me there will be folks we don’t like answering those questions and my challenge to you is to be louder and more bold with the truth.
The truth is, human beings have a greater chance at a quality life today than ever since the beginning of time. What you do with those choices if clearly up to you.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
