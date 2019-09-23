The Trump administration remains resolved to get a deal with China that nobody ever thought they would.
China had no idea that anybody would be this stubborn with them; they have attacked for decades like they are China and we will do what they want to sell them products. No more. The Chinese people are fed up with the food politics and they are beginning to speak out loudly. Although I want to remind folks that the Trump policies are more important to farmers than simply trade agreements, even though ag commodity groups and most ag media would like you to believe that is all that really matters. I have a list of what really matters, yet who else is talking about it?
I called Sonny Perdue and asked him to assemble a list of the Trump accomplishments for the food producers of this country in the first term. If I were to share all of what he sent me, we would need to add two more pages to this publication. So I will share with you what I see as the top priorities.
The WOTUS rule is regularly singled out as particularly egregious as it impedes the use of their own land and stifles productivity. Farmers and ranchers are exceptional stewards of the environment, and states have their own standards as well. The welcome action from the EPA and Army Corps to repeal the old WOTUS brings clarity to the Clean Water Act regulations and help farmers know where federal jurisdiction begins and ends.
While President Donald Trump signed an executive order that requires agencies to revoke two regulations for every new rule they want to issue, under Secretary Perdue’s leadership, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has completed 24 deregulatory items for every three regulatory items added for a total regulatory savings of $157,791,000.00.
President Trump has removed a historic number of burdensome and unnecessary regulations: In 2018, federal agencies issued 12 deregulatory actions for every new significant regulatory action, saving $23 billion in regulatory costs.
The president’s deregulatory actions are estimated to increase annual household income by $3,100.Combined with the president’s historic tax cuts, the average household will receive an increase of more than $6,600 per year.
President Trump signed the agreement with Mexico and Canada at the G20 summit in Argentina. In June, nearly 1,000 American food and agriculture associations and companies announced their support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In June, 28 governors signed a letter to congressional leadership urging them to take up and pass USMCA. A renewed USMCA, a new U.S.-Korea Free Trade agreement, and the continued progress with Japan, can lead to further deals with other trading partners like the European Union and China.
Japan is one of our strongest economic relationships, our fourth largest goods export market and our third largest agricultural export market. The U.S. is securing market access for U.S. ag goods such as beef, pork, wheat, dairy products, wine, ethanol and a variety of other products. The agreement will lead to a substantial reduction in tariffs and non-tariff barriers, helping U.S. producers compete more effectively with Trans-Pacific Partnership countries and Europe.
While China is important, China is not all that matters. It is also worth pointing out that China has lost at least 50% of their pig population and when 200 million plus pigs are no longer eating feed, the demand for feedstocks globally suffers greatly.
Let’s remember to share the rest of the story about the impact of the current administration on the farmers/ranchers of the future. If we don’t battle through this rough time and use the leverage that he has worked so hard to achieve to solidify global markets and ensure the future of sound regulatory practices, then we will all be in trouble. Furthermore, if the next generation of prospective ag leaders doesn’t ever hear a positive message about the potential for this industry, why would they choose to come back to the farm? Let’s get the real message of progress out to the people.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
