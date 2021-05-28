I am writing this episode in what is scheduled to be my mobile office for the next 100 days. The ARISE USA Resurrection Tour for Constitutional Counties, Faith, Family and Freedom is underway. I am currently in central Arkansas, getting ready to head for Texas and then a swift swing up the Chisholm Trail toward Nebraska.
For the past 21 years I have been talking about how to truly connect food producers with non-farm folks and it appears that we may have discovered exactly how to do that. I have had the opportunity to talk about the dangers of the 30 x 30 land grab in 11 states in the past two months but in New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, where there were only non-farm folks in the audience. I showed these taxpayers how the federal government already owns 1 in 3 acres of land in the United States and how we need to stop them from taking more.
The issue that keeps coming up, from folks that just get access to too much misinformation, is soil health. Clearly, the overwhelming perception is that the soil is completely depleted of nutrients. It has been quite pleasing to walk people through the methods we have taken to build organic matter and improve soil health. In fact, it is quite easy to make the case that our soil health is the best it has been since 1472. God put man on this planet to care for his creation and we have done a splendid job.
Additionally, I am quick to point out that we are not there yet, as there is much more that we need to get accomplished. The nonsense that is being given out is just another example of the blatant misinformation being fed through media outlets.
The other developing issue along this tour that needs to be addressed is the attack on Christianity. Our message is about God and country. For that reason, even in what we consider the “Bible Belt” of America, we feel the censorship that is happening. A venue we contracted in Tennessee actually backed out of our agreement two hours before we arrived. When I shared that story with a local man of God I had been working with, he said, “We have been experiencing restrictions like that in the Christian community for quite some time, but it is getting worse even here in the Bible Belt.”
In reality, it is the folks in the most urban areas of this country that we really need to communicate with.
At the end of the day, we find that so many people actually think like we do. The issue is clearly that too many are living in fear and when someone comes into their life to give them a splash of confidence and show them that they are not alone in their thought process, great things begin to happen. There is a ray of sunshine beaming from behind the clouds of the current storm. It is quite like the sun burning the fog off a damp morning, the sun pops out but then disappears again for a while.
Eventually the resilience of the sun rules the day and the beautiful, blue sky returns. I hope to see you somewhere along the journey and inspire you to join the movement to put faith, family and freedom back in front.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
