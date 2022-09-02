Naomi Blohm

Last month I wrote about the commodity-wide sell-off that could have potentially continued for the remainder of 2022 due to the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in efforts to cool inflation.

By utilizing higher interest rates, the theory is that demand for raw commodities might be tempered, which in principle would further help bring commodity prices down or at least keep them from rallying.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.