Christmas 2021 is upon us and I wonder how many folks are thinking, “Man, I thought 2020 was a bad year but who could have guessed 2021 would be worse?” I spent a full day this past week in Paradise, Kansas. I am so inspired by the resolve of those Kansans in the heat of the storm.
I spent Dec. 18 in the community, which was just five days after the fire that literally stole Christmas for most of those residents. Yet it is their faith in all things happening for a reason that pulls them through.
In the rare event that you have not heard about the Four County Fire, 400,000 acres were burned including 13 homes, thousands of head of livestock and countless wildlife. The folks that call this community home are optimistic about the future. One thing is certain: They got an up close and personal reminder about how good their fellow man is. I watched people bringing countless gifts of antibiotics and feed for livestock to Paradise Grain, and the church was filled with donations to feed and care for displaced residents and many volunteers who came to help.
Ironically or not, as I was sitting in church the day after I witnessed this heartbreaking sight, our minister presented a Bible verse that seemed so fitting:
“Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy.” - Psalms 126:5
The folks in this four-county region, particularly the folks who call Paradise home, have every reason in the world to “sow with tears” but the truth of the matter is they are not crying. They are, one by one, admitting that they have been dealt this hand by Mother Nature but they are determined not to let her beat them.
As I visited with many Paradise residents, I found it tremendously interesting that when I asked about the fire, the first thing they told me about was the flood of 2021. Yes, not only have they experienced the greatest impact of fire that you can imagine, but earlier this year the floods ravaged their farms and ranches and town. I believe those impacted by the fire are still in shock and the reflex is to talk about the flood because it too caused significant damage but they have had time to process it more fully.
I witnessed what I believe to be serious post-traumatic stress disorder as individuals who own livestock just seem to be understandably overwhelmed with their loss. No stockman who is worth his salt can stomach the tragic loss of his generations of genetic selection and goals for the future. As this is my third serious Kansas fire, the one common denominator seems to be the tragic effect on the livestock. Cows that live through the torture of fire seem to just react to stimuli and do not rely on their normal instincts. Likewise their owners are struggling with how to regain their grounding in this devastating catastrophe.
But the farmers and ranchers have hope. As we enter the Christmas season, it is not just about how much economic activity can be generated but rather how much we can recognize the meaning of the birth of the one who came to save us from our sins. The birth of Jesus and his short life on Earth should teach us that not everything will go the way we want it to, but we must learn to adapt and figure out how we are meant to grow from each situation we face.
The folks that I spent the day with are more entrenched in the real “reason for the season” than most I have ever met. I can tell you that people made decisions in the heat of the moment based on their faith above all other things. At the end of the day, property was lost in significant proportion and while there were no deaths in Paradise there were two lost in other areas affected by the Kansas wildfires.
The moral of the story seems to be that a community that remains rooted in what really matters, human lives and their faith in God, will be here to make a difference in the world.
Yes, repairs and rebuilding will be a work in progress and we will see who steps up to recognize that Jesus was born in that manger so many years ago simply for us. What will you do to make a difference in our hurting world that reflects the light and love we have been shown by this miraculous Christmas gift?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
