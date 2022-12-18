Editor's Note

Kelli Loos, wife of Trent Loos, wrote this week’s Loos Tales column.

Trent Loos

I find it hard to believe that the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas seems to continue to shrink every year. While I know that isn’t numerically accurate, it certainly seems that way to me, especially this year. When our girls were little, we were busy but most of the activities were “home-based.”

They were so excited about decorating for Christmas and putting up the tree that our house was a festive reflection of the season—even if the tree was a little bottom-heavy on decorations—and it was all done in one day. For some reason, it has taken forever to lug the totes of lights and decorations up the stairs this year and the tree decorating has been a week-long project that still isn’t just quite right.

