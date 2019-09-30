The activities surrounding the Tyson packing house fire are disturbing to say the least. The cattle business as we have known it has become so radical one wonders about its survival. Sure, someone will graze or feed all of them but the question is who? No one can stand $80 per head swings in the feeder market in a week or in fats for that matter.
People want to blame the packer, granted concentration is part of the problem, but we have the option to go spend 50 to 100 million to compete with them.
As I see it, the greed of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is the real culprit, they could care less what affect the computer and algorithm traders have on are business. Trading limits are structured strictly with the funds in mind with complete disdain for the actual markets. The futures constantly keep the market in turmoil with moves that are in direct conflict with the fundamentals. I know that the big corporations need a risk management tool. I get it! Surely, they are frustrated as well when basis make no sense. But an individual that has one or two sales a year with slim margins to start with, can’t stand the basis swings.
Our trade organizations make a big deal of rushing out to declare they are doing everything possible to lessen the impact of the Tyson fire but without the futures it would have been a tragic event absorbed by the market not a catastrophe.
My father used to say, before you “wa wa” about something have a solution, but I don’t!
Since I’ve put over 50 years into this business, it really frustrates me to see it implode by outside influences such as cattle futures. I’m also realistic enough to know that to try to delist the futures would be a fight with big money.
Without a concentrated effort by many voices we would not even get an audience.
I guess this is one of the few things that make me glad I’m in the fourth quarter.
—Hank Walton, Midwest Land and Cattle Co., Welch, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.