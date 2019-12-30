One cattleman who is in his 50s was talking to another very diverse man who is a little older and also very involved in the cattle business.
They were talking about the future of the cattle business. The younger man had expressed his opinion that he also thought that starting another packinghouse was probably the only hope or means of survival. The older and very intelligent man said he was a little reluctant and gave several reasons why.
The younger man told him, “You know what the difference is between you and me?” He said, “What?” The younger man said, “You have given up and I haven’t.” The older man said, “No, I haven’t.”
But I really think he hit the nail on the head for the majority of our more solid cattlemen. Most of them are getting some age on them. And it is not that they do not care about the next generation but most are tired and tired of fighting what they feel like is a losing battle.
I’m just thankful the generation before us didn’t give up. I realize it is more challenging than before but we cannot throw our hands up and give up.
I agree it would be easier for me to sell down and get out of debt, move away and let my kids and the next generation figure it out for themselves whether they can survive or not. Is that really the true backbone of our cattlemen? I don’t think so. The time is now and not tomorrow.
Christmas is here. It’s a time when a lot of families get together, eat and relax. Look around you. This is also a very lonely time for some. Some have lost a family member. Some never had the opportunity to have a great family life.
I want you to challenge every member of your family to do something nice for someone else this season. It’s not only a good thing to do it’s the right thing and teaching kids to give is very important.
One of my buyers this past week bought a group of heifers that ended up on his steer sheet. I’m not sure whose fault that was but since I’m the one writing the article I will give him the blame. Anyway, he said, “The trucker is bringing them back and I think I can put them where my other heifers went.” He texted me and said, “I told you I was old and not very smart.”
So naturally I texted him back and said, “You are not that old.” Then I texted him back and said, “If you can’t make it work I can always use a set of heifers that are way too high.” You have to tease the buyers some or it gets too boring.
When I die I want to be 100 years old and I want my wife to be so upset that she cries for days and has to drop out of college.
Merry Christmas.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
