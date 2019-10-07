In “The Farmer’s Son: Calving Season on a Family Farm,” John Connell shares the story of returning to his family’s farm, Birchview, in County Longford, Ireland. For generations the Connells have farmed near the River Camlin, not far from the village of Ballinalee. Their Irish ancestors were tenants of an English lord before becoming landowners themselves.
Like many farm kids throughout the world, Connell never planned to go back to the rural life when he left home as a young adult. The author studied journalism in Australia and lived in Canada as well, building on a career in writing and producing films.
When he returned to the green paddocks of rural Ireland after a decade of living abroad, he intended to focus on writing in a quiet, pastoral setting, then go back to the urban life. But the call of the land and the daily needs of the family’s cattle and sheep altered his plans.
The memoir shares Connell’s daily work of helping care for the family’s Simmental, Limousin and Charolais cattle and a herd of sheep during the busy calving and lambing season. His accounts of nursing sick lambs and calves and participating in the birthing process are often graphic as he grapples with the struggles of life and death.
In one anecdote, he acknowledges how his hesitation and squeamishness about performing a veterinary procedure results in a calf’s death. He successfully performs the procedure on the carcass so that he’ll know how to do it next time, but he is distraught as he realizes how simple it would have been if he had only acted before it was too late to save the animal.
Connell’s storytelling is a means of working through his depression and his feelings of failure. The strained relationship between Connell and his father underlies the narrative, but throughout the book, he maintains a deep respect for his parents, “Da” and “Mam.”
He says of his father and uncles working together to put up hay: “They worked as poets of the field, bards of the land. Their common speech had a musicality I have sought to emulate in my adult years.”
Connell carries this musicality into the narrative of the memoir, poetically weaving tales of his childhood with the victories and challenges of his present life on the farm. He describes how the different fields have names that have been passed on through generations—Esker, Ruske’s and Clonfin. I was reminded of our own family’s names to designate one field from another at home, like Delton’s and the Sparks Place.
In between scenes of daily life on the farm, Connell shares the history of cattle raising and modern-day livestock practices. He also discusses the Celtic Tiger boom of economic expansion in Ireland the 1990s and early 2000s—and the subsequent bust and its effects on family farms.
Cattle have different personalities, and they are central characters in Connell’s book. American readers will appreciate his compelling story of the connection between animals, the land and people, regardless of their country of origin.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
