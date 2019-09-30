Where do four years go? The Finicum family of Cane Beds, Arizona, knows exactly where every day has gone—on a great quest for the sons of liberty to stand and be heard.
Recently, I had Jeanette Finicum, wife of the late LaVoy Finicum, on my Rural Route Radio program and we discussed their ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government. The was not just a story about justice for the murder of LaVoy Finicum; it truly is about a path of liberty for all American citizens.
I so clearly remember the evening of Jan 26, 2016, as I was in Atlanta, Georgia, having just spoken to a group of poultry producers. A friend of mine called me as I returned to my hotel room to gather my things for my return home the next morning. He said, “They got LaVoy.” I knew exactly what he was talking about because when I returned from Malheur National Wildlife Refuge a couple weeks earlier I shared my speculation based that the government forces involved would make sure someone died before this the standoff was over.
Jeanette Finicum will tell you that she did not sign up to be a speaker, a liberty motivator and certainly not a person to hold the federal government accountable for its actions but that is exactly what she has done nearly every day since that fateful night. Jeanette and the 12 Finicum children could have holed up anywhere just wishing all the attention and hatred would go away. Instead the family has followed their gut instincts on what LaVoy would want them to do.
I believe it is clear that LaVoy Finicum became a target because he was filled with courage, faith and conviction to remind American citizens that the U.S. Constitution grants us the God given rights that many have forgotten about. His mission was clear: Illustrate the representative republic our Founding Fathers created and the dangers the government will create for its citizens if we allow it to grow unchecked.
If you have not read the book that LaVoy authored called “Only Through Blood and Suffering, Regain Lost Freedom,” then I suggest you do it right away. The truly uncanny part of this mostly untold story is exactly how LaVoy saw in the future what would happen to anyone who took a stand against the federal government. How the division within a community would, in fact, be our greatest challenge in the end. And in the end, his life mirrored the events he had written about in the book.
His stand needs to regain the national attention it had for a short while. Not simply to achieve justice for LaVoy’s murder but for every kid that today has their liberty swinging in the balance. Jeanette Finicum has the undaunted courage of the pioneering women that made this country great. She continues to pound the pavement using LaVoy’s words to share the untold story of American tyranny in the 21st century.
Others are now taking their place alongside the Finicum family. “LaVoy–Dead Man Talking” is a four-part documentary that was created jointly by Mark Herr of the Center for Self Governance and Jeanette Finicum. The oldest of the Finicum children, Thara, is also getting deeply involved in sharing the real story of her father. Thara now has a book out and this is how Thara explains the purpose:
“Regardless of which political side you might fall on, this story is so compelling, tragic, and iconic that once your journey of discovery begins, the hope is you will be moved by the details.
"Everyone who was there with Dad on that fateful day was acquitted in an Oregon Federal Court. Today my dad, the “dead man,” has his day in court. You, the reader, become the jury—reviewing his side for the first time.
"Dad was one cowboy who stood to uphold and defend the United States Constitution against domestic adversaries. The series of events that led up to that tragic day, January 26, 2016, in Oregon, where his right to life was taken, are grossly misunderstood by a vast amount of Americans.
"Begin your journey of discovery to decide, was he the villain, fool, or hero?”
In my lifetime I have rarely witnessed folks take action and really dig into the trenches until they look the devil in the eye. The Finicum family has clearly seen the whole head of the devil and my wish, by sharing this story, is that we may all do more to preserve “liberty for all” well before any more unnecessary funerals.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
