Precipitation that fell during the month of November in parts of Texas left some thankful as drought conditions improved there, but abnormally dry conditions remained in close to half of the state toward the end of the month.
While this precipitation was beneficial for those experiencing drought, it slowed fieldwork during the month of November in other parts of the Plains. Corn harvest continued to lag behind the five-year average toward the end of the month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Temperatures dipped drastically for a short time in parts of the Plains with some record breaking cold, according to National Weather Service records. Garden City, Kansas, had lows of minus 2 and 1 degree Fahrenheit on Nov. 11 and 12, which set new records for those days while Broken Bow, Nebraska, dropped to a record minus 10 degrees on Nov. 12. Preceding this record cold, temperatures climbed to record highs in McCook, Nebraska; Concordia, Kansas; and Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 9.
ENSO-Neutral conditions (neither La Niña nor El Niño) continue worldwide. There’s a good chance that ENSO-Neutral will continue into winter and possibly even spring.
The northern Plains into western Nebraska and Colorado should see above average precipitation for December. Most of the Plains are favored for above normal temperatures for the next month.
Farther out, just the southern Plains continue to see the trend of above average temperatures for the next three months. During that time frame, precipitation should total above normal from the northern Plains into northern Kansas while southern Texas should see below average moisture. That trend is not ideal while the central section of Texas continues to deal with ongoing drought that is expected to persist in the coming months.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
