Have you ever noticed this younger tech-savvy bunch loves to send you abbreviations that you do have a clue what it means?
And then they will tell you what it stands for but you can tell they think you are an idiot and so out of touch with reality.
So let me tell you two people who can play the same game. So any question that I answer I just send the first letter of each word in the sentence back to them. So the first abbreviation I sent back was DKWYM. And guess what? They guessed it and knew I said, ìI donít know what you mean.î So after awhile they sent another message so I made sure they couldnít figure it out. I sent DTTSMAAWYDHACWIS. And they said, ìWhat was all that?î
I said, ìDonít try to send me another answer when you donít have a clue what I said.î They responded, ìWow!î I responded, ìIf you canít get that, how are you so out of touch with reality.î Itís kinda fun.
Where are all those global warming people at? Probably in a well-heated building in a large city. Why donít they get out here and feed some cattle and break ice. Maybe then they might decide Mother Nature still has control of the weather.
Last Sunday the preacher had some excellent thoughts. He said, ìStop laying down for your past.î He said, ìIím not saying it wasnít bad. Iím just saying quit giving in to the devil and quit feeding the problem by reliving it. If the fire has no oxygen it dies. The only way these hurts live is if you let them.î
A lot of sale barns will be very limited or no sale at all due to the cold and icy roads.
A man went to the grocery store and took his items up to check out. He had an apple and a banana and carton of eggs. The checkout gal said, ìYou must be single.î He said, ìHow did you guess that?î And she said, ìCause you are ugly.î
You know, I am pretty sure that I married someone elseís soul mate. If only that person would come take her off my hands. In fact this isnít working out. It is time for us to go our separate ways and start making someone else miserable.
Honesty may be the policy but insanity is the best defense.
Editorís note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his familyís ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
