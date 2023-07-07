Jerry Nine

Around the sale barn you will hear all kinds of comments. A lot of it is teasing and from worker to worker it makes the day go better as long as the teasing doesn’t get too bad.

Sunday I was through Woodward and stopped at Braum’s to get a milkshake and I saw the brother of a guy I work with all the time. I said, “What are you doing?” He said, “Oh, my brother wanted me to get him some ice cream.” I said, “You are going to cause him to get fat.” Then I said, “No, that isn’t right. You are going to cause him to get fatter.” I can’t be good all the time.

