Around the sale barn you will hear all kinds of comments. A lot of it is teasing and from worker to worker it makes the day go better as long as the teasing doesn’t get too bad.
Sunday I was through Woodward and stopped at Braum’s to get a milkshake and I saw the brother of a guy I work with all the time. I said, “What are you doing?” He said, “Oh, my brother wanted me to get him some ice cream.” I said, “You are going to cause him to get fat.” Then I said, “No, that isn’t right. You are going to cause him to get fatter.” I can’t be good all the time.
I sold some heifers Thursday that were mixed colored weighing 608 pounds that brought $237.50 per hundredweight, which figures $1,445 per head. We sold 125 steers in one bunch that weighed 1,054 pounds that brought $216, which figures to $2,281 per head. The question often asked around the sale barn is how long do you think this high cattle market will last? I don’t like to ever give advice to other cattlemen but it appears it should stay good for at least a couple of years; however, there is always a chance for a planned setback or unforeseen problem. At these figures you can either hedge for a very healthy price or put insurance on them and you will never go broke—particularly at the profit potential you have.
The teacher asked little Johnny, “How do you spell crocodile?” Johnny said, “Krokodial.” The teacher said, “No, Johnny that is wrong.” Johnny said, “Maybe it is but you asked me how I spelt it.”
My brother and I were in the same class as I flunked third grade three times. The teacher said, “Jerry, your composition on ‘My Dog’ is exactly the same as your brother’s.” She said, “Did you copy his?” I said, “No, ma’am, we had the same dog.”
Remember when your memories are greater than your dreams then you slowly begin to die on the inside.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
