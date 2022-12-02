Jerry Nine

We received a little rain this past week with most receiving about half of an inch. There was a little area that received an inch.

Most of the area from Woodward west has wheat you can barely see down the row. But if you drive 80 miles east or south the same distance you can find some wheat pasture that might support lighter cattle. And that is probably the reason that our last feeder sale had our steer calves from 350 to 550 pounds bringing $8 to $15 per hundredweight higher.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.