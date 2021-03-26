Here are the figures for taxes with the comparison of the Biden administration compared to the Trump administration—for the corporate rate was 21% and now it could be going to 28%.
The problem I have with that is that it just gives corporations one more reason to move their business overseas rather than just keep it here. I’m sure China loves that plus some other foreign countries.
Income and payroll taxes, small business and capital gains and dividend taxes are likely to go up.
All I got to say is if you are in line to inherit some property or cash from someone then my advice is to do your best to keep them alive until we change policies, or another administration. The president told everyone he was going to raise taxes but the only problem I see is all these protesters against Trump some never paid a tax yet and don’t plan on it. And for sure some of them it could have been their first paid job and that was to protest.
Even though it made smaller receipts at the auction the snow and rain was welcomed even as bad as I hate snow. I believe that was the wettest snow I have ever seen. We should have an excellent start for grass and a great push for wheat.
Would someone call the packers and ask them if they shouldn’t be getting more of the profit on these fat cattle? Cause I’m afraid they will shut the door and quit killing cattle cause now if the big four kill 80% of the 650,000 cattle each week and only make $400 per head that only leaves them $208 million to split up between the four of them each week.
I wouldn’t put this story in but it is the truth. There were three guys named Troy, Trey and Tat. A friend met these three guys and then he said, “Are you three related?” Troy said, “We are triplets.” This friend said, “Now, how can you three be triplets when two of you are 6-foot tall and one of you is only 4-foot tall?” Troy said, “We were breast fed and there was no teat for tat.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
