Trent Loos

We have been told that we study history so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes. Well, one of two things is occurring here: either we don’t actually have a clue what happened in history or we hide it so that nobody realizes that the folks that control the world can implement any level of control they want.

It appears to me, with a quick look back at our national and global economy, that we do the same thing over and over again, and it has usually included a war to get the buy in.

