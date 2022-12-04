I have had several telephone calls recently about farm subsidies. In non-farm settings, I have been very assertive with folks that farm subsidies really don’t exist anymore, “only in the form of crop insurance.”

Trent Loos

Well, it turns out that is not the whole truth. I always include the fact that nearly 80% of the farm bill is food assistance and that part is true but a deflection I no longer make. Farm subsidies are changing the landscape of agriculture and I think we must all take a hard look at this issue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.