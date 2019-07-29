I just finished your article titled “A Year without Pay” and I sympathize with farmers affected by the terrible storms. I am the daughter of a farmer and currently the wife of a farmer, so understand well the effects of adverse weather.
But I do have a question—why do farmers continually shoot themselves in the foot by voting for Republicans who deny global warming? How can we complain about adverse weather when we insist on denying reality—scientific evidence that proves what is causing our bad weather which they predict will continue? When are we going to wake up and put people in office who are willing to put politics aside and deal with the causes of global warming?
Why do we insist on voting for and supporting people like Donald Trump who instituted the tariffs that killed our trade with Mexico, China and other countries? What right do we have to complain about the conditions put into play by leaders we insist on supporting?
Until we wake up and recognize the fact that most of the Republicans we keep voting for are not representing us, do not have our interests in mind, and will continue to do the will of their big donors rather than their farmers, nothing is going to change in the farm economy.
—Donna Zerger, McPherson, Kansas
