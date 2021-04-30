One rancher told me he has always told his kids to be willing to work Monday through Saturday but only do what you have to on Sunday.
He has told them many times whatever you do on Sunday you will more than likely get to do it over on Monday. His son is about 20 years old and doing well. A neighbor asked his son to help move a bunch of stuff to another location as he is moving south. So when the son said he was going to help him the dad said he kind of frowned but didn’t say anything. So about noon on Sunday he showed back up at the house.
His dad said, “How did it go?” His son said, “Well, not too well. I got a speeding ticket going 85 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.”
His dad said, “Oh, and don’t forget your insurance will now go up, too.” His son immediately said, “I know, Dad, you don’t have to tell me. I know.”
Killing cow prices were a lot better this week and slaughter bulls were higher too.
An older man at the sale was talking to me about his childhood. His dad ran a country store. He said his dad was not a Christian but he was definitely a good person and did a lot of nice things for other people. After this man became a Christian he then talked to his dad who ran the country store and wanted him to go to church. His dad said, “Well, ole so and so that goes to church and doesn’t do some other people right—do you think he will get to heaven?” His son said, “Well, that is not for us to decide.” His dad said, “Well, if he gets there I’m sure I will be there.” The son said, “I wish dad would have made a commitment but never told me if he did.”
Did you know that coffee filters can be used as toilet paper? However, it may change the taste of your coffee.
My sister wanted to marry a postman but our parents didn’t letter.
Once you understand why the pizza is made round. And it was packed in a square box. And eaten in a triangle. Then you will understand women.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
