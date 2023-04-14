Jerry Nine

I just looked at November feeder futures and it was $230.95. So I asked a friend of mine that feeds a lot of cattle what he thought the high would be and he shrugged his shoulders “like who the heck knows?”

He said, “I’m not sure we can sell them.” But what he was really saying, “I’m not sure we can sell fats that high.” I said, “Oh yeah we can sell them.” But it might be like another year I remember when I got them sold but didn’t exactly like the price.

