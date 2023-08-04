SaraWyantCMYK

Lawmakers are now on their August recess and holding listening sessions with their constituents during their annual break from Washington. In farm country, you’ll be hearing about how they plan to return in September and start writing a farm bill that they’d like to complete in 2023.

For a variety of reasons, it’s looking less likely that they’ll be able to meet their aggressive schedule. With just two months to go before some programs in the 2018 farm bill expire on Sept. 30, there’s not even a draft of the new legislation in sight. Plus, the first order of business will likely be trying to pass annual appropriations bills in the House, an effort they failed to complete before the recess because of a messy set of political fights.

