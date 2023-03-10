Jerry Nine

A friend of mine who used to live where we do, commonly known as the desert, moved about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City. And like usual the other day he got another inch of rain, which I am happy he did.

However, his banker still lives close to where we do and, yes, we are still dry. So, the other day his banker called him and asked him what he was doing. My friend said, “Well, to be honest, we got an inch of rain last night and it’s a little muddy.” His banker said, “Well, I really called to tell you I was going to loan you more money but after you told me you got rain that made me mad so I don’t know whether I will loan you more money or not.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.