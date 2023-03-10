A friend of mine who used to live where we do, commonly known as the desert, moved about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City. And like usual the other day he got another inch of rain, which I am happy he did.
However, his banker still lives close to where we do and, yes, we are still dry. So, the other day his banker called him and asked him what he was doing. My friend said, “Well, to be honest, we got an inch of rain last night and it’s a little muddy.” His banker said, “Well, I really called to tell you I was going to loan you more money but after you told me you got rain that made me mad so I don’t know whether I will loan you more money or not.”
Every week for quite some time cattle have gotten higher. This past Tuesday, feeder cattle on the futures were at $222.85 and five months later when those cattle might be fat the futures are $174 per hundredweight.
Feeder cattle are moving off wheat pasture east and south of us where there is wheat pasture. In my area I heard a rancher say the other day, “Well, I can finally see some cheat in the pasture and my cows were scattered out trying to get something green to eat.”
Hay is very scarce in our area with a lot of cattlemen trying to locate enough to hopefully make it until we get some green. And that is being an optimist, but I refuse to be a pessimist.
There are still some good opportunities to make money with the prices we have now and on the futures. And hopefully we are several years from now before we drop to a lot lower level.
I saw a report on television the other day and officials have finally released the ingredients in Viagra—2% Aspirin, 2% Ibuprofen, 1% filler and 95% Fix-A-Flat.
A lady walked outside when her 4-year-old daughter had picked up something off the ground and started to put it in her mouth. The mother said, “Don’t do that.” The little girl said, “Why?” The mother told her it has germs. The daughter said, “How do you know that?” The mom said, “It’s on the mommy test and if you can’t pass you can’t be a mommy.” So the little girl said, “So if you flunk then are you the daddy?”
This week I received a check from the state of Oklahoma and the amount was two cents. So I, being the generous person I am, told my two sisters that since they worked at the sale they could split this check and then handed it to them.
Then one hollered out and said, “Well, nobody wants your two cents worth.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
