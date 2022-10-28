The first part of the week some regions south and east of us got from a half an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Most people in my area got less than a quarter of an inch.

Jerry Nine

Hopefully this is a start and maybe we can start to get out of this drought. It’s quite a year with hay being hard to find and then you might not want to ask how much they are going to want for it—that is if you really want to keep your cows. Just have your hired hand fill in the amount on your check—not your wife or you will probably be selling your cows.

