One thing I wish the politicians would push through is a way to stop all these calls that telemarketers make without an actual person making the call.

I wish they would charge them $5 or even $10 per call to stop some of this nonsense. If the firms hire a real person to call I don’t have quite as much of a problem with it. Three times during our recent cow sale I got a call like that.

