One thing I wish the politicians would push through is a way to stop all these calls that telemarketers make without an actual person making the call.
I wish they would charge them $5 or even $10 per call to stop some of this nonsense. If the firms hire a real person to call I don’t have quite as much of a problem with it. Three times during our recent cow sale I got a call like that.
Our cow market seemed steady but not bad. We have a very good demand for these young open cows to breed 3 to 5 years old. If they mark them 2 years old they will go to the feedlot as they will bring more than they want to give to breed them. Some of the younger looking 3-year-olds that are lighter will sometimes go to the feedlot also. Do not tell the packer.
There are very few of the yearlings left that had been on grass all summer but the few there are will bring a lot. If these big calves have been weaned 70 to 80 days most feel comfortable they won’t get sick. And buying cattle that you feel will not get sick has a lot more value than those that you hope will not get sick.
We put up a big sign in the sale ring that says the number of days they have been weaned, which seems very much appreciated from the buyers. There is also a sign that says whether the heifers are guaranteed open or not.
The guaranteed heifers will bring 15 to 25 cents a pound more. You are not giving them your word none are bred—you are simply saying if they are bred the buyer does not have to buy them and they resale for the seller.
The women that work at the sale said husbands are like fires they go out if unattended.
One rancher said, “My wife talks to herself all the time.” The other rancher said, “So does mine but she doesn’t know.” The first rancher said, “How is that?” The second rancher said, “She thinks I listen.”
Franko, a neighbor of mine, said he got a phone call in the middle of the night. He answered the phone and hollered, “How should I know? That’s 700 miles away.” His wife said, “What was that all about?” Franko said, “Some idiot wanted to know if the coast was clear.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
