We finally had the opportunity to get to the movie theater and watch the blockbuster film “Sound of Freedom.” I really found nothing unexpected and honestly have not done due diligence on the authenticity of the movie itself regarding the real Tim Ballard.
What matters is a tremendous number of American citizens are finally getting a glimpse into what is clearly the largest slavery movement in the world: human and child trafficking.
First off, I wish the filmmakers would not have gone out of their way to make it appear as though this is happening in “South America” when in fact we can pick any town in the USA and find trafficking crimes taking place. It is not an urban or city problem; it is a national problem, rural and urban. The fact that so much money is wasted by people who pretend to care about animals when millions of human beings are being treated far worse than any farm animal in the world is just astounding to me.
As I left the movie, I heard so much emotion expressed by fellow movie-goers. Honestly, my thought as we were leaving was, “I wonder how many parents across the nation go to this movie and think trafficking is absolutely horrific, which it is, but at the same time are getting ready to send their own kids back into the public school system?”
While the overwhelming majority of kids in the public school system are not raped or physically abused, I am concerned about the mental aspect. The only difference is that our kids in the public school system come home every night.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently stated publicly that any school refusing to teach details about homosexuals could face fines of $1.5 million. One school system in Temecula did fight back and resolved its dispute with the governor. According to a Los Angeles Times article posted July 19 and available at https://bit.ly/3QnyflL, “They (the Temecula Valley Unified School) painted Newsom as a ‘tyrant’ who ‘forces his rule’ upon a district he knows nothing about. They called lessons about LGBTQ+ history ‘pornographic’ and ‘obscene.’”
Yes, I can read your minds. You are thinking, “But Trent, that is from the land of fruits and nuts in California.” Really? Have you been in your own local school system lately? Have you looked at the books available in the library? Have you taken a long look at what is popping up on your student’s iPad that was provided by the school?
I contend that every state has this movement afoot. In our home state of Nebraska there was a session hearing, off legislative, covering exactly this very topic and detailed what the Social Emotion Learning curriculum actually teaches kids.
This is a direct result of the lack of parental awareness.
Child trafficking and what is happening in our public schools both need much greater discussion and involvement from every one of us. My thanks, for whatever their intent may have been, to Hollywood for finally releasing this film because those conversations will now be much easier to start.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.