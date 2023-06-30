Jerry Nine

A friend of mine showed me a picture of his tractor with a bucket on it. When he raised the bucket up high and tilted the bucket toward him it came down—landing where he was sitting. He then said the muffler maybe slowed it down a little and then he said the steering wheel. He also said he put his hands up there right before it ended up completely where the seat was.

A man that was sitting close and listening to the story said, “You better go home and get on your knees and thank the good Lord for not letting that cut you in half or pinning you.” I said all three things you mentioned—the muffler, the steering wheel, and your hands—would be like a feather trying to stop that bucket. Things happen so fast around equipment and sometimes we don’t get a second chance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.