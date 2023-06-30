A friend of mine showed me a picture of his tractor with a bucket on it. When he raised the bucket up high and tilted the bucket toward him it came down—landing where he was sitting. He then said the muffler maybe slowed it down a little and then he said the steering wheel. He also said he put his hands up there right before it ended up completely where the seat was.
A man that was sitting close and listening to the story said, “You better go home and get on your knees and thank the good Lord for not letting that cut you in half or pinning you.” I said all three things you mentioned—the muffler, the steering wheel, and your hands—would be like a feather trying to stop that bucket. Things happen so fast around equipment and sometimes we don’t get a second chance.
This nest week is Independence Day. Be proud to be an American. I want every one of you to remind your kids and grandkids that freedom was not free and never will be. Ask them if they would give up their life so their friends could have a better life and a life of freedom. There are some individuals that want to destroy America. We have to push our politicians to never accept money from those that want to destroy America. Thank those this week that you know have served in the military.
Every I turn expenses are extremely high and thankfully cattle are a very good price or otherwise it might be a disaster for a lot of us. With interest double of what it was and most all of us had used all the hay we had and had bought a lot.
And maybe my equipment is too old, but it seems every week there is something major to fix or replace. But with all that said I still live in America and God has been a lot better to me than he should have been.
Tuesday feeder cattle on the futures were up 300 to 440 points with fat cattle up 87 to 152.
There were three churches that had a terrible problem with squirrels. So the first preacher said, “Gather all the squirrels around our church then let’s bless them to be one with God.” The second preacher said, “Gather all our squirrels and let’s rehabilitate them and release them in the wild.” The third preacher said, “Just bring all the squirrels at our church. Let’s baptize them and they will only be back at Easter and Christmas.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
