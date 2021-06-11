My youngest son and I were hauling cattle and I went with him on the first load to show him where we were hauling them.
I told him, “You ought to go by and get the lady that used to babysit you on your second load. She would take care of the boys until I got home from work.” I said she would like that and she would love to get out of the house.
He said, “Dad I doubt she can get up in the pickup.” I said, “All you have to do is get behind and put a hand under each cheek and give her a push. Come to think of it just ‘goose’ her a little and you won’t have to push as much.” I’m just trying to help.
I was talking to a man who use to auctioneer for me and I mentioned that we had bought a gift for a man who had worked at the sale barn for a lot of years. He jokingly said, “Did I get the same gift when I left?” I said, “No, you did not get the same gift but when you left there was the same amount of joy when you left as there was when we bought him that gift.”
A little later I called him and said, “In case you don’t remember we did buy you a gift it was one boot.” His wife said he was laughing.
I want to remind producers to call 202-224-3121 and ask to speak to your senator or representative. In fact they will only let you talk to one or the other so make two phone calls. We have to demand they push the government do something about this packer rip-off. They need to break them like they did Ma Bell and while they are doing that not allow any foreign government to own over 10% of any food source. We can’t be that vulnerable.
At the breakfast table the other morning most of the guys were married. So I asked them what they thought was the key to staying married. One said, “Yes ma’am.” Another said, “Big checkbook.” Another said, “Doing your part, take your shoes off at the door.” Another said, “Don’t say anything.” Another man said, “I have learned to stay outside working and out of the house.” Another said, “My wife left last weekend and came back and said this is house is filthy,” and he said, “I haven’t even been in here it’s just the way you left it.” And the last guy said, “How would I know the key to staying married—I’m divorced.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
