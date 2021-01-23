There are lots of changes going on in the United States. And if I told you I like what I see, then I would be lying to you.
Our national media is an absolute joke. The news is what they want to cram down your throat and tell you that you should believe, “We as a Nation.” We are getting further away from God all the time.
I don’t like to think negative but the truth is the truth. I am disappointed we never had a group come forward in a big way to combat the monopoly in the cattle packing industry. The other thing in our area this past week is we have lost several men with COVID-19. Most of them were 70 years old and most either had a previous health problem or were a little overweight.
Quite a few people are taking Ivermectin for COVID. Some after they have gotten COVID and some are taking it for prevention. Do not take my word for that. That is something you need to check out and see what is best for you. I do know some swear by it and some are prescribing it.
On Tuesday, feeder cattle futures were up some with grains being a little cheaper. I know the farmers need more and cattlemen need for it to not get much higher or the cost of gains go up and feeders have to get cheaper unless they assume fat cattle will get higher.
A man told me today that financial stress can cause weakness. Well, no wonder I can hardly lift a sack of feed. Then he said the only way to find out who is swimming naked is wait to watch when the tide goes out. I knew I enjoyed the beach last summer.
Here are some of my dad’s quotes to me while I was growing up that I can remember.
“Well, let’s do something, even if it’s wrong.” I wonder what he said when I did it wrong.
He would say, “If you don’t straighten up I’m going to clean your plow.” That plow should have been very clean.
And the other thing I remember is he called me Jersey. And I thought it was because my name started with J. But now I am thinking it is because Jerseys are peaked butted and very plain fine boned. Well, at least he thought I was a bull and not a steer. Well, I guess.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
