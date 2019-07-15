The feeder market seems to be gradually picking up a little steam the last few weeks. Most of our pastures in our area have lots of grass. One rancher whose ranch is about 10,000 acres told me that he thought he could run 300 extra cows this summer.
Some of the wheat yields have been the best I have heard in years and maybe ever with one small field hitting 90 bushels per acre. I kiddingly asked the farmer if perhaps he had some seed already in the truck. And a lot of yields from 50 to 60 bushels per acre, which is unheard of in our area.
You can go east or southeast and that is more normal for them. The test weights on the wheat were excellent also. Those farmers trying to bale their wheat did have a little more struggle trying to get it laid down and baled before the next rain.
So basically you would say there is not much for us to complain about except for the fact of being screwed by the packer and retailer in the cattle industry. Think back—when was the last time you heard the packer was losing money and even more so when was the last time he was making under $250 per head?
I hear a little more every week about Beyond Meat, which is fake meat with several of our major packers investing in that. These big cattle organizations and perhaps the checkoff better do their homework and fast and let the public know this starts from the blood of an unborn calf. One said, “Oh, you would want to say that publicly?”—No, you wouldn’t if you wanted to help the industry!
I had an older friend and his wife who were visiting Jerusalem not very long ago. And, unfortunately his wife got sick and passed away. So he found out what it would cost to ship his wife’s body back to the United States and it was $5,000.
The man helping with the arrangements said, “Why don’t you simply bury her here?” He said, “That will only cost you $150 and it is very nice and but what a better resting place for your wife?” My friend, “No, I think I will just have her sent home.”
He said, “OK, it’s your decision but I would bury her here.” My friend said, “I would but 2,000 years ago a man was buried here and he arose from the dead and I just don’t want to take that chance.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
