Jerry Nine

Sometimes at the sale barn we have to make our own humor. One guy who sorts cattle at the sale said he was going to be gone for our Tuesday sale. Then we found out he had taken his girlfriend to the doctor. He is about 58 years old.

So naturally I texted him and said, “I heard you went with your girlfriend to the doctor and I’m just curious—is she pregnant? His response was, “No, but she had to take test.” So I said, “Well, if so I’ll start thinking of some names.” His response was one word, “Open!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.