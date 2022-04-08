A customer of mine from Coalgate, Oklahoma, said a man came by his house and said, “I want to buy your land.”
This rancher is about 75 years old. The rancher said, “My ranch is not for sale.” The man trying to buy his land, said, “Well now, everything is for sale.” I would guess this rancher runs about 250 to 300 cows. He said, “Well, my land is not for sale at any price. I am 75 years old and this is my life.” The investor said, “I will give you $3,000 per acre.” The rancher said, “I won’t sell it if you give me $5,000 per acre.”
So I called a friend of mine who lived within 20 miles of this rancher and told him the story as I know he has several kids and is, like most of us, trying to make a living. This friend said close by is McAlester, Oklahoma, near where the United States has a weapons-making factory. He said the Chinese are not only buying lots of land in that area they have doubled the price from a few years ago. He said they are doing the same thing in Texas around a military base. I am not a prejudiced person, but I am for America and what is best for America.
About a month ago we had four Asian women come to our sale and they were asking a lot of questions about cattle. And you could tell that they were not familiar with cattle at all, but we did our best to answer their questions. I am not saying this is what they were doing but another man explained the one reason some want to buy cattle and pay cash is that when they bring the cattle back and sell them then they get a check. They can deposit a check in the bank but not large quantities of cash. Again, I don’t care what nationality person is or what color. I hate to disappoint some of you, but God does not like white people better.
My generation had Wonder Woman and this new generation has “I wonder if it is a woman?”
Police have just confirmed that man who tragically fell from the roof of an 18th floor night club was not a bouncer.
A friend of mine said he better start working out because he can lift a 12 pack of beer with his left arm up to his waist but when tried with his right arm, he only got it up to his knees. He said, “I better join that new workout business in town because I must be getting weak.” I said, “I wouldn’t do that I would just buy a six pack instead.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
