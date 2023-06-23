Brent Bean.jpg

Silage production plays a critical role in the feedyard and dairy feed supply. Over the last few years there has been a steady increase in the acres planted to silage sorghum on the High Plains.

The driving force behind this increase is the decrease in available irrigation water, along with increased daily temperatures and inconsistent rainfall. The amount of water required by silage sorghum will be dependent on the climatic conditions present that drive water demand (evapotranspiration) and the length of maturity of the hybrid.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.