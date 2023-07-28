Southwest Kansas has received some good rains lately and the fall crops are thankful. After many in the area lost most if not all of their wheat crop, they needed some good news.
Good news is abundant in the cattle markets with higher prices projected to continue. Those same rains that have benefited the crops are refilling ponds and helping pastures recover, too. After several years of drought, the amount of rain that has fallen is hard to believe until you notice your lawn needs mowed yet again.
Our thoughts go out to those who haven’t seen these rains. Many areas in the High Plains continue to struggle with parched ground and dwindling ponds. The University of Missouri Extension has gathered several drought resources available to area producers at mizzou.us/DroughtResources. These resources can help producers manage cattle, hay, and row crops. As my husband’s grandpa used to say, “It always rains at the end of a drought.” The potential for rain is always there.
Field Editor Lacey Vilhauer writes about the potential of camelina in this week’s cover story. It is gaining popularity in Montana and uses equipment farmers already have for planting and harvesting. Camelina is a versatile crop that can be used as a renewable fuel with no blending and livestock feed.
There are several other stories in this issue that will highlight the potential in agriculture. High Plains Journal is here to let farmers and ranchers know of opportunities on the horizon. Media in general is a great way to educate those inside and outside of agriculture.
Telling agriculture’s story is as vital as the much needed rain some of us have received. Utilizing social media and wading through the keyboard trolls that are only there to point fingers can seem overwhelming but there’s always a chance that you might educate that one person willing to listen.
You could potentially have your favorite photos featured in the 2024 Down Country Roads calendar. To enter, upload your photos to hpj.com/calendar_contest by Aug. 1. Sharing your rural life photos can highlight the beauty in your area and if your photo is chosen for the cover there’s a $200 cash prize headed your way.
The All Aboard Wheat Harvest tour is marching north as much of the wheat in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas has been cut, baled, or tilled under depending on when the rains came. Brian Jones’ crew made it to South Dakota and some of Christy Paplow’s crew made it to Montana. Catch up with them and the rest of the AAWH crew in this issue and if you are in those areas still cutting check out the Homemade on the High Plains cookbook available at hpjsubscribe.com/cart. You might find a new family favorite recipe to take to the field.
May you all find the potential to withstand whatever you’re facing this week.
