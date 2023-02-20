Trent Loos

About 23 years ago, when I decided I needed to advocate for farmers and ranchers, I did not head to Washington, DC but instead I spent time in county Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation hearings in a multitude of states. CAFO became a buzzword of the era.

The most memorable event was in Minnesota, near Lewistown, as Bill and Jean Rowekamp lobbied to expand their dairy operation. I took a picture of a clergy person standing in the meeting with a sign that said, “CAFOs increase crime by bringing racial diversity to the local community.” I knew then that we were in for a battle.

