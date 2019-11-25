I had a customer this past week that brought in six calves. They were black but literally looked almost half dwarf. Of course he called and was aggravated.
I have two more customers who have calves that are similar. I think both of them used a very short bull that was suppose to throw small calves so they didn’t have to pull any of the calves. But if those bulls are extremely short I can sell a half Jersey or half longhorn higher than I can one that is so short that they will have a hard enough time getting the carcass big enough for the packer.
And if the carcass is too light there will be a big discount at slaughter plus a lot of times a short animal is completely fat but trying to get bigger the cost of gain could be extremely high the last 30 to 60 days.
Trust me I want to get the most we can for every head but when I have 10 to 15 buyers buying that weight of cattle and they will not bid then normally there is a problem. I suggested the first guy buy the tallest bull he could find but he let me know he had been in the cattle business as long as I have and for me not to worry about him. I’m guessing the next sale barn will get to tell him the same thing.
On show cattle they often promote one that is too short and never productive outside. And most of the show people resent that. I don’t make the rules I simply try to get the most we can.
You can tell a lot about a woman by her hands. For instance, if her hands are around your throat then she is probably upset.
A game hunter went on a safari with his wife and mother-in-law. One morning while deep in the forest the wife awoke to find her mother was gone. Rushing to get her husband she insisted on both of them trying to find her mother. The hunter picked up his rifle, took a swig of whiskey and started to look for her. In a clearing not far from the camp they came upon a chilling sight.
The mother-in-law was backed up against a big rock and large lion stood right in front of her. The wife cried out, “What are you going to do?” “Nothing,” said the husband. “The lion got himself into this mess so let him get himself out of it.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
