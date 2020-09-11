Last week we were $2 per hundredweight or more higher on killing cows, which is very unusual for the first part of September.
The big jump we had on killing cows and bulls and bulls about six weeks ago was a complete surprise to me. I assumed after that it was probably because a very big area was extremely wet and I thought maybe a big push with all these schools finally deciding at the last minute they were going to get to open. Who knows? But it is definitely unusual for killing cows and bulls to ever get higher in September or October.
I hate to get into politics but I will definitely tell you that this election scares me to death. We have so much at stake and I definitely do not want socialism. We have had talk of defunding the police and that cannot happen if we are going to keep a free America. Gangs would definitely take over. Any party that supports burning of property or even if they will not speak out against it cannot be tolerated.
Any group destroying property should be subject to whatever is necessary to get it back under control and let them know it will not be tolerated.
Please forget which party you are associated with and search out your soul and ask God for guidance. I want a free America for myself and my kids and their families.
Some are planting wheat while other areas still need moisture.
I’m still disappointed that no group is willing to tackle the packer industry monopoly. And if they don’t I guess we need to get used to them making $300 to $400 per head or more. It’s not alright with me but maybe that is our future.
I have found a good exercise for all you people who are 60 years or older. Begin by standing on a comfortable surface where you have plenty of room at each side. With a 5-pound potato bag in each hand extend your arms straight out from your side and hold them there as long as you can.
Try to reach a full minute and then relax. Each day you will find that you can hold this position for just a bit longer. After a couple of weeks move up to a 10-pound bag. Then try 50-pound potato bags and eventually try to get to where you can lift a 100-pound bag in each hand and hold your arms straight for more than a full minute. After you feel confident at that level then put a potato in each bag.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
