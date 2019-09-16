Congress is back in town after its summer recess (six weeks for the U.S. House of Representatives, five weeks for the U.S. Senate). The hallway lights are back on, and business casual dress is no longer appropriate.
In addition to having lawmakers back in town, there are a lot of farmers hitting Capitol Hill this week. Hundreds of members of the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farmers Union, along with other groups, are in town to lobby their members of Congress.
So, what’s on Congress’ agenda? From trade deals to appropriations, there’s a lot, surprisingly.
Lawmakers have to fund the federal government. The Appropriations Committee is in charge of writing spending bills and committee members need to figure out how to appropriate more than $1 trillion to prevent another government shutdown.
Appropriators will also need to maneuver tricky legislative hurdles, including funding for organizations that provide abortions, firearm regulations and funding for the border wall, just to name a few.
The fiscal 2020 agriculture spending bill is expected to be marked up in the Senate Appropriations Committee the week of Sept. 16. In total, a dozen appropriations bills need to pass both the House and Senate, as well as get the president’s signature.
Funding runs out at the end of September, and bets are lawmakers will pass a continuing resolution, or CR for short, until later this year. The CR essentially kicks the can down the road and gives lawmakers more time to figure out what to do.
Perhaps most important to agriculture is the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
However, USMCA is hitting a snag due to democratic demands for the inclusion of Country-of-Origin Labeling. As you may recall, Congress repealed COOL in 2015 after multiple failed attempts to be compliant with the World Trade Organization. With the inclusion of COOL, the deal would fall apart.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has yet to set a date for the USMCA vote, because she is attempting to get as many Democrat priorities in as possible.
On Thursday, a group of bipartisan lawmakers and agricultural trade association leaders will hold a press conference on the National Mall to call for USMCA passage.
Last month, the U.S. and Japan announced a trade agreement in principle on several important issues, including agriculture. The pact is expected to be signed at the United Nations General Assembly this month in New York City.
USDA trade undersecretary Ted McKinney said Congress will not need to pass the bill and expects both countries to implement the pact around January 2020.
These are ambitious plans for only a three-week work period, as both chambers are again out of session for the first two weeks of October.
The good news is that more members of Congress are back in town and voting than prior to the August recess, thanks to the increasing number of Democrats dropping out of the overcrowded pool of presidential candidates.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
