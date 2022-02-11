I heard the neighbors talking about a guy who was stealing hay. Guess they thought he had been doing it for a long time.
So they finally put up cameras on two different locations at two different stacks of hay. Sure enough they found out who it was. Several were bad mouthing him. They said he was feeding some of it but selling most of it. But after they told me the whole story I said, “Well, he isn’t all bad cause he was selling the hay for $40 per bale. So at least he was selling the hay cheap.
For the last two weeks before this one, killing cows and bulls have taken a long jump up in price. And even though we received a small snow a week ago the weather was pretty enough to gather several if they had some to sell. And we had the smallest number of cows that we have had in several years.
A lot of those butcher cows bring in the $90s per hundredweight and three weeks ago a bull that would bring $92 per hundredweight would probably bring over $110 per hundredweight.
For several years the packer, in my opinion, has been buying those heavy bred cows and killing them for the blood of the unborn calf and then using the cow meat too. But that takes a lot of cows that would normally be calved out and maybe sold the next year or even several years later. It takes a lot of beef off the market. Sort off your old cows while they are high.
If the United States doesn’t wake up and stop China from buying everything in the U.S. we are going to be in trouble fast. We should never let a foreign country own any part of our food supply or source. If you look at the politicians who are for China they all have kids that have big investments there. Wake up, America, and quit voting for them. I don’t want to live under a dictator.
I was in church Sunday and the preacher was leading the children’s story. He asked the kids, “Why do you think I wear this collar?” One kid answered, “because it kills ticks and fleas.”
There were three women who died together in an accident and went to heaven. When they get there, St. Peter says, “We only have one rule here in heaven—don’t step on the ducks!” So they entered heaven and ducks were everywhere and it was almost impossible not to step on a duck. So before long the first woman stepped on a duck. Along came St. Peter with the ugliest man she had ever seen and chains put them together and he said, “This is your punishment.”
The second woman soon stepped on a duck, too, and St. Peter brought another extremely ugly man and chained them together. The next day he brought a tall, muscular extremely good-looking guy and St. Peter chained him to the third woman. She said, “Wow, how am I this lucky?” The man said, “I stepped on a duck.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.